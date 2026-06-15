Indian banks offer 7.1% to attract $50bn in NRI deposits

RBI hedging support keeps deposits tax-free

Banks are focusing their marketing on big NRI hotspots like Dubai, London, and Singapore, using everything from social media ads to airport billboards.

Smaller banks are offering the highest rates (up to 7.1%), while bigger ones go up to 6%.

Thanks to support from the Reserve Bank of India covering hedging costs, these deposits stay low-risk and tax-free, making them a pretty appealing option for NRIs right now.

Analysts say this wave of interest could even beat that $50 billion target.