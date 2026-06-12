Indian banks rush to meet RBI June 30 AI deadline

Banks faced 493,000 attacks last year

Banks saw more than 493,000 cyberattacks last year, more than twice as many as in 2022, with each breach costing an average of $2.5 million to recover from.

As BCG's Deep Narayan Mukherjee points out, AI has made it cheaper for hackers, so even small mistakes can lead to big losses if banks don't step up their game.