Indian benchmarks recover as Sensex gains 50, Nifty rises 33
The Indian stock market finally bounced back a bit on Wednesday after four days of losses.
Sensex edged up by 50 points to close at 74,608.98, and Nifty gained 33 points to finish at 23,412.60.
This small recovery was thanks to heavyweight stocks making a comeback after both indices had dropped 4% recently.
Midcap leads, BSE value up 3L/cr
Midcap and smallcap stocks actually did better than the big names today: BSE's midcap index rose by 0.71%, and the smallcap index went up by 0.27%.
Investors saw their wealth grow by about ₹3 lakh crore as BSE-listed companies' total value jumped from ₹456 lakh crore to ₹459 lakh crore.
Crude dip lifts markets, record-low rupee
Falling crude oil prices gave investors a boost, but the mood was mixed since the rupee hit a fresh record low, something that kept people cautious despite the gains.