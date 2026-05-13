Indian benchmarks recover as Sensex gains 50, Nifty rises 33

Midcap leads, BSE value up 3L/cr

Midcap and smallcap stocks actually did better than the big names today: BSE's midcap index rose by 0.71%, and the smallcap index went up by 0.27%.

Investors saw their wealth grow by about ₹3 lakh crore as BSE-listed companies' total value jumped from ₹456 lakh crore to ₹459 lakh crore.