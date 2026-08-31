Indian bond yields hit 6.9480% after Kevin Warsh remarks

Warsh's comments have made a September US rate hike much more likely (jumping from 35% to 60%), pushing up US bond yields and strengthening the dollar.

On top of that, oil prices just shot up to $90 per barrel after tensions near the Strait of Hormuz, adding extra inflation worries for India.

The Reserve Bank of India is also signaling it might consider its own rate hikes if prices keep climbing, so expect some market turbulence ahead.