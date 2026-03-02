Indian bond yields rise as West Asia tensions escalate

Oil prices spiked after US airstrike killed Iran's Khamenei

The surge follows a US-Israel military strike in Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliatory attacks and sending oil prices on a rollercoaster—briefly hitting $82 a barrel before settling at $76.

Since India relies on the Strait of Hormuz for about 40% of its oil imports, traders are keeping a close eye on how this crisis could impact inflation and investment strategies back home.