Indian bonds climb as 2036 bond yield slips to 6.7582%
Business
Indian government bonds got a boost this Thursday, thanks to falling oil prices and lower US Treasury yields. The benchmark 2036 bond yield slipped to 6.7582%.
Cheaper oil is good news for India. It helps keep inflation in check and eases pressure on the economy.
US retail eases, India retail muted
US retail inflation numbers came in softer than expected, making investors feel more upbeat. In the US July's retail inflation barely moved, lowering chances of another Fed rate hike soon.
India's retail inflation ticked up slightly but stayed below forecasts, which also made bonds more attractive.