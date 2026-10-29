Indian bonds edge up as oil and US yields ease
Business
Indian government bonds saw a small win today, thanks to falling oil prices and lower US Treasury yields.
The main 2036 bond yield dropped just below 7.40%, but the rally was kept in check by a big 33,000 crore rupee bond sale coming up and the rupee slipping a bit against the US dollar.
US 10-year, Brent ease Indian inflation
A dip in US 10-year Treasury yields (down to 4.99%) made global borrowing look less expensive,
while Brent crude slid to $114 per barrel on peace-talk hopes that eased supply-disruption concerns:
both moves helped ease inflation worries for India.