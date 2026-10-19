Indian bonds hit by rising oil, yields 7.37% to 7.42%

India's government bonds are facing a tough time as rising oil prices push up inflation worries.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping interest rates high to try and control the situation, which means bond yields are expected to climb even more, likely between 7.37% and 7.42%.

"Rising oil prices are a clear headwind for Indian bonds as it will further push the central bank to stay hawkish for a longer period, which will put upward pressure on yields," said a trader at a primary dealership.