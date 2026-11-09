Indian bonds steady as investors await US and India inflation
Business
Indian government bonds barely budged on Monday, with steady oil prices helping keep things chill.
Investors are playing it safe while they wait for big inflation numbers from both the US and India.
Plus, a fresh 290.5 billion rupee bond auction is hitting the market, with 10-year yields expected to hover between 7.10% and 7.30%.
Trump signal keeps oil near $98
Oil is holding at about $98 a barrel after President Trump signaled no new military moves against Iran, helping calm bond markets for now.
Last week even saw the biggest drop in long-term bond yields in nearly seven years as everyone rethinks what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might do next.
Traders are watching closely: Thursday's inflation data could shake things up and influence RBI's next move.