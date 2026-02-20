Indian bonds under pressure as yields rise to 6.71%

Investors are feeling the heat from new supply

The government and RBI just pulled off a second debt switch, swapping out old bonds for new ones, which could reduce the gross borrowing number for the upcoming fiscal year.

But with a fresh ₹33,000 crore bond auction around the corner, investors are feeling the pressure from all this new supply.

The RBI is still stepping in to buy bonds and steady things, but there's definitely a sense of mixed signals in the air right now.