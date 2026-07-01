Indian brands stock up ahead of Onam to Diwali

To dodge supply hiccups, Parle has bought extra plastic packaging and boosted its inventory.

Zydus Wellness is piling up months' worth of packaging supplies, while electronics makers like PG Electroplast and Super Plastronics have rushed shipments from China (even if deliveries are a bit delayed).

Many companies are also renting more warehouse space, even though it's expensive, just to make sure shelves stay full when demand peaks.