Indian brands stock up ahead of Onam to Diwali
India's big festive season is around the corner, and companies aren't taking any chances.
With global tensions causing shipping delays and pricier imports, brands are stocking up on raw materials so your favorite products don't run out during Onam to Diwali, the time when nearly 30% of annual sales happen for some sectors.
Companies bulk buy packaging, rent warehouses
To dodge supply hiccups, Parle has bought extra plastic packaging and boosted its inventory.
Zydus Wellness is piling up months' worth of packaging supplies, while electronics makers like PG Electroplast and Super Plastronics have rushed shipments from China (even if deliveries are a bit delayed).
Many companies are also renting more warehouse space, even though it's expensive, just to make sure shelves stay full when demand peaks.