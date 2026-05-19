Indian cardamom exports double as Guatemala harvest almost halves
Business
Indian cardamom exports have shot up, doubling.
The reason? Guatemala, usually India's main rival, saw its harvest drop by almost half after tough weather and pest problems.
With less supply worldwide, buyers are now flocking to India for its premium cardamom, but prices here have stayed steady at ₹2,200 to ₹2,350 per kg.
Rising input costs and shipping hurdles
Even with booming exports, Indian farmers aren't totally celebrating. Costs for fertilizers and agrochemicals keep rising, making it tougher to grow the crop.
Shipping is tricky too (routes through West Asia are complicated) but buyers seem willing to pay extra or find new ways just to get their hands on Indian cardamom.
Good news: better weather and farming could mean bigger harvests in the coming season.