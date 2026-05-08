Indian carriers to lease over 200 aircraft via GIFT IFSC

Airlines expand leasing amid 1,600+ orders

Air India subsidiary AI Fleet Services aims to increase aircraft leased through GIFT IFSC from 16 to as many as 75 during FY27, with aircraft estimated to be worth around $2.5 billion to $3 billion.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air aims for 60 new leases in five years using its own leasing arm at GIFT City IFSC, and Star Air is looking at six to eight regional jets.

With Indian airlines having over 1,600 new planes on order and officials pushing for more local financing options, it looks like the country's skies are only getting busier.