Indian carriers to lease over 200 aircraft via GIFT IFSC
IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, and Star Air are set to lease over 200 planes through Gujarat's GIFT City, a big step that's expected to boost aviation financing at the city's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
IndiGo is planning a major fleet jump from 78 to 150 leased aircraft by March 2027, with the additional aircraft estimated to be worth $3.5-$4 billion.
Airlines expand leasing amid 1,600+ orders
Air India subsidiary AI Fleet Services aims to increase aircraft leased through GIFT IFSC from 16 to as many as 75 during FY27, with aircraft estimated to be worth around $2.5 billion to $3 billion.
Meanwhile, Akasa Air aims for 60 new leases in five years using its own leasing arm at GIFT City IFSC, and Star Air is looking at six to eight regional jets.
With Indian airlines having over 1,600 new planes on order and officials pushing for more local financing options, it looks like the country's skies are only getting busier.