Indian CoinSwitch and Mudrex offer tokenized US stocks from ₹1,000
Indian crypto platforms like CoinSwitch and Mudrex are now offering tokenized US stocks, so you can invest in big names like Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft without needing a huge budget.
With fractional shares, even ₹1,000 gets you started on a stock that usually costs ₹10,000.
The global market for these tokenized assets has exploded from $1 billion to over $10 billion just since early 2024.
Tokenized stocks widen access, taxes unsettled
Tokenized stocks are digital shares on the blockchain, meaning you can own just a piece of a company's stock.
It's making investing way more accessible for young people and anyone new to the market.
In India, these fall under virtual digital asset rules, but tax details are still being sorted out.
Looking ahead, experts say this could open up equity markets for everyone by removing old barriers like high fees and minimum account sizes.