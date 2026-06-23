Indian CoinSwitch and Mudrex offer tokenized US stocks from ₹1,000

Tokenized stocks widen access, taxes unsettled

Tokenized stocks are digital shares on the blockchain, meaning you can own just a piece of a company's stock.

It's making investing way more accessible for young people and anyone new to the market.

In India, these fall under virtual digital asset rules, but tax details are still being sorted out.

Looking ahead, experts say this could open up equity markets for everyone by removing old barriers like high fees and minimum account sizes.