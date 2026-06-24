Indian companies boost cybersecurity budgets 30% amid AI threats
Business
India's cybersecurity budgets are getting a big boost, up 30% this year, as companies scramble to protect themselves from growing AI-related threats.
Even manufacturers are investing more as digital risks expand.
With CERT-In ramping up regulations, keeping systems secure has become a top priority for businesses.
CERT-In issues AI risk guidelines
Cybersecurity is now a major slice of tech spending, making up 17% of IT budgets across India.
New guidelines from CERT-In push for better vulnerability checks and risk management, especially around AI.
Last year, exploited vulnerabilities led to nearly one-third of ransomware attacks.
To stay ahead, companies are leaning into automation and smarter monitoring tools.