Indian companies borrowed $4.6bn overseas in Feb 2026, down 14%
Business
Indian companies borrowed $4.6 billion from overseas lenders in February 2026, according to RBI data, a 14% dip from January.
Most of this ($4.2 billion) came through the easy automatic route, which skips government approval, while Piramal Finance raised $400 million with extra permissions.
ABC Cleantech raised $595 million
ABC Cleantech, a renewable energy firm from Telangana, took the biggest chunk at $595 million for long-term plans.
Tata Power Renewable Energy followed with $550 million, and Manappuram Finance wasn't far behind at $500 million.
More than 100 companies tapped into these foreign loans, showing how global money is helping fuel India's business growth.