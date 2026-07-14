Indian companies filed $4.74 billion overseas loan proposals May 2026
Indian companies filed proposals to borrow $4.74 billion from overseas sources in May 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
That's a big 25.8% jump from April, bouncing back after a sharp drop earlier this year.
All these proposals were filed under general permissions (no special approvals needed).
IRFC led May overseas proposal filings
Indian Railway Finance Corporation topped the charts, filing intent to raise $1.11 billion for lending purposes.
NTPC filed for $750 million for infrastructure projects, while Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) filed for nearly $500 million to fund similar work.
REC aimed to refinance old loans with $300 million, and Equinix India sought $240 million to upgrade its facilities.
Sahrudaya Health-Care filed ₹70Cr rupee bonds
Sahrudaya Health-Care filed proposals to raise ₹70 crore through rupee-denominated bonds: ₹30 crore went to refinancing local loans and ₹40 crore toward buying capital goods.
Total rupee bond filings hit about $7.3 million in May.