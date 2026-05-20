Indian companies increase confidential IPO filings with SEBI amid volatility

Confidential filings offer 18 months

Going confidential gives companies 18 months (instead of 12) after SEBI's review to actually launch their IPO, which is a big deal when things feel shaky.

It's especially popular among tech, healthcare, fintech, and retail brands that want to keep their numbers private and adapt if the market shifts.

Recent examples include Rediff.com and SNVA Traveltech, and experts say more are likely jumping on this flexible approach.

Pratik Loonker, MD & head - ECM and co-head - Financial Sponsor Group, Axis Capital, said, "Companies are increasingly turning to confidential IPO filings to safeguard competitive positioning, manage uncertainties around evolving business models and navigate regulatory complexities,"