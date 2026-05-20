Indian companies increase confidential IPO filings with SEBI amid volatility
With markets all over the place lately, thanks in part to the West Asia conflict, a bunch of Indian companies are quietly filing for IPOs without sharing all their sensitive business details up front.
This confidential route with SEBI has seen a noticeable uptick in the last two months, as firms look for ways to protect themselves from unpredictable risks.
Confidential filings offer 18 months
Going confidential gives companies 18 months (instead of 12) after SEBI's review to actually launch their IPO, which is a big deal when things feel shaky.
It's especially popular among tech, healthcare, fintech, and retail brands that want to keep their numbers private and adapt if the market shifts.
Recent examples include Rediff.com and SNVA Traveltech, and experts say more are likely jumping on this flexible approach.
Pratik Loonker, MD & head - ECM and co-head - Financial Sponsor Group, Axis Capital, said, "Companies are increasingly turning to confidential IPO filings to safeguard competitive positioning, manage uncertainties around evolving business models and navigate regulatory complexities,"