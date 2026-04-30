Indian companies record $17.3 billion in overseas acquisitions so far
Business
Indian companies are on an international shopping spree: more than 70 overseas acquisitions in just four months of 2026, worth about $17.3 billion (and possibly more).
Tech giants and pharmaceutical firms are leading the way, with big moves like IKS Health buying TruBridge for $533 million and Infosys snapping up Optimum Healthcare for $465 million.
Indian firms use LBOs, hedge currency
Stronger finances and creative funding are fueling these bold buys.
As Sen Abhijit from Deloitte puts it, owning US assets means earning US dollars, which helps balance out currency risks back home.
Sumeet Abrol from Grant Thornton Bharat also points out that even midsized Indian companies are now using leveraged buyouts (a strategy usually seen with much bigger players) to expand globally.