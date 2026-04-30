Indian companies record $17.3 billion in overseas acquisitions so far

Indian firms use LBOs, hedge currency

Stronger finances and creative funding are fueling these bold buys.

As Sen Abhijit from Deloitte puts it, owning US assets means earning US dollars, which helps balance out currency risks back home.

Sumeet Abrol from Grant Thornton Bharat also points out that even midsized Indian companies are now using leveraged buyouts (a strategy usually seen with much bigger players) to expand globally.