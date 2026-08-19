Indian companies sent $5.7 billion abroad as FDI in July
Business
India sent $5.7 billion abroad as foreign direct investment (FDI) in July 2026, a 17% jump from last year's $4.88 billion and way up from June's $3.14 billion, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
These numbers reflect how Indian companies are stepping up their global game, though the final tally might shift a bit once all bank reports come in.
Equity $2.01bn, overseas loans $876m
Most of this growth came from equity investments ($2.01 billion) and loans to overseas subsidiaries, which doubled year-on-year to $876 million.
Big names like Quest Global Engineering Solutions led with major equity outflows and guarantees for its Singapore unit, while ONGC Videsh topped loan transfers with a hefty remittance to its own Singapore arm.