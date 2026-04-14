Indian consumer companies pause West Asia expansion amid U.S.-Israel-Iran escalation

Indian brands retain UAE focus

Even with these challenges, Indian brands know West Asia, especially the United Arab Emirates, is too important to ignore, making up 5% to 20% of their revenues.

iD Fresh Food is working on long-term sourcing and mixing up its logistics routes, while Dabur continues exporting personal care products from its local plant.

Biba Fashion has also faced sales slumps but says it's sticking around for the long haul.

Despite all the uncertainty, these firms are adjusting their strategies and keeping an eye on future opportunities in the region.