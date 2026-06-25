Indian consumer goods firms expand manufacturing and distribution across Africa Business Jun 25, 2026

Indian consumer goods companies are stepping up their game in Africa, shifting from just exporting products to actually building factories and distribution networks there.

With more than 1.5 billion people and huge untapped markets for things like drinks, hair care, and personal care, Africa is becoming a top spot for growth.

Major players like Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Marico, and Varun Beverages see Africa as key for their future.