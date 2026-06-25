Indian consumer goods firms expand manufacturing and distribution across Africa
Indian consumer goods companies are stepping up their game in Africa, shifting from just exporting products to actually building factories and distribution networks there.
With more than 1.5 billion people and huge untapped markets for things like drinks, hair care, and personal care, Africa is becoming a top spot for growth.
Major players like Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Marico, and Varun Beverages see Africa as key for their future.
Varun Beverages expands, peers post gains
These companies aren't just talking: they're seeing real results.
GCPL reported more than 20% growth in African markets last quarter thanks to hair and air care products.
Dabur's business in Sub-Saharan Africa also jumped by 20%, while Marico reported 8% constant currency growth in South Africa, led by its hair care business.
Varun Beverages has expanded its reach after buying Twizza and signing an agreement to acquire Crickley Dairy, boosting its local manufacturing presence even further.