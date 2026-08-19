Indian crop insurers seek 5-year data protection under pesticides bill
India's biggest crop insurers want the government to add data protection rules to the draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025.
They're asking for a five-year, time-bound data protection window starting from the first registration of a new molecule or new use, so only the original developers can have exclusive access to the safety, efficacy, and residue data.
The goal? Make it worth investing in safer, better pesticides by protecting research from copycats.
India approves 1-third of global pesticides
India loses up to 35% of its farm output every year to pests, weeds, and diseases, costing farmers huge money.
Right now, only about one-third of global pesticide options are approved here.
Insurers say stronger data protection would help fight fake products and encourage more homegrown research.
They point out that countries like China and Brazil already have similar laws (some lasting over a decade).