Indian cybersecurity startups face tougher enterprise security proof demands
Cybersecurity startups in India are running into new hurdles as big companies now want more than just standard certifications: They're asking for real proof of data protection, access controls, and how quickly teams can handle breaches.
These deeper security reviews are slowing down deals and making it harder for startups to get customers on board.
AI security tools face stricter scrutiny
AI-driven security tools are getting picked apart even more, with strict tests for vulnerabilities and unauthorized access.
After some high-profile AI slip-ups, companies are being extra cautious. Plus, new data protection rules mean vendors have to show exactly how they keep personal data safe, turning privacy into a must-have part of contracts.
Startups are being urged to tighten up their processes early if they want to keep up.