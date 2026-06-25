Indian deeptech startups prioritize revenue within 2 to 3 years
Indian deeptech startups are switching gears, aiming to earn revenue within two to three years of launching.
This move helps them win investor trust and keep their growth steady, especially since research costs run high.
Startups like CastNX, ipanelKlean, Whizzo, and Enlog are finding creative ways to commercialize their tech sooner.
Indian deeptech startups forced to pivot
India's deeptech funding in 2025 was just $1.47 billion, way behind the US ($179 billion) and China ($6.06 billion), according to Tracxn.
Because money is tight, many startups take on government projects or offer services alongside their main innovations to stay afloat.
Experts say the ecosystem is maturing, so balancing quick earnings with big R&D dreams is becoming the new normal for these young companies.