Indian drugmakers respond to US FDA request over ifosfamide shortage
Business
Indian pharma companies are jumping in to help the US deal with a shortage of ifosfamide, a key cancer drug.
After the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked for backup, big names like Zydus, Cipla, Alkem Laboratories, and Aurobindo Pharma's GLS quickly responded thanks to their strong presence and manufacturing know-how in the US market.
India supplies 20% of generic medicines
The Indian Drug Manufacturers's Association (IDMA) helped connect these companies with Indian government authorities but kept its involvement limited to finding suppliers.
India supplies nearly 20% of the world's generic medicines and has roughly 10 thousand five hundred pharmaceutical manufacturing units, including over 350 FDA-registered ones, making it a crucial partner for global health needs.