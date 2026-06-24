Indian drugmakers respond to US FDA request over ifosfamide shortage Business Jun 24, 2026

Indian pharma companies are jumping in to help the US deal with a shortage of ifosfamide, a key cancer drug.

After the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked for backup, big names like Zydus, Cipla, Alkem Laboratories, and Aurobindo Pharma's GLS quickly responded thanks to their strong presence and manufacturing know-how in the US market.