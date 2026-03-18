How India's generic weight loss drugs will help the world

India is set to revolutionize the global fight against obesity, thanks to the expiration of the semaglutide patent on March 20. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's popular weight-loss drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic. The end of this patent will allow Indian pharmaceutical companies to manufacture and sell affordable generics, making these life-changing medications accessible to millions of people in India and beyond.

Sales Generics expected to flood the market Investment bank Jefferies has predicted that the semaglutide market in India could hit $1 billion with proper pricing and uptake. Analysts expect around 50 branded semaglutide generics to hit the market within months, a trend seen before in India's competitive pharmaceutical industry. This move could turn what was once an expensive injection for rich patients into a common treatment option.

Drug evolution How semaglutide works for weight loss Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics a hormone controlling appetite and blood sugar, was initially developed for diabetes. However, it has now emerged as one of the most effective weight loss treatments globally. The drug works by boosting insulin release and delaying stomach emptying, making users feel full faster and for longer periods.

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Industry readiness Major price cuts anticipated Several Indian drugmakers are already gearing up to launch branded generics of semaglutide. Major companies like Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon, Natco, Zydus, and Mankind Pharma are in the process. Currently, monthly treatment costs for Ozempic and Wegovy range between ₹8,800-₹16,000. However, Sapale predicts that generic competition could bring these prices down to around ₹3,000-₹5,000 per month.

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Market expansion Anti-obesity drug market growth India's anti-obesity drug sector, which includes injectables and oral medicines, has grown rapidly from about $16 million in 2021 to nearly $100 million. The growth has been fueled by the launch of Rybelsus in 2022, the first oral version of semaglutide. The demand for these drugs is expected to increase further as they become more affordable and accessible.