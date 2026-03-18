How India's generic weight loss drugs will help the world
What's the story
India is set to revolutionize the global fight against obesity, thanks to the expiration of the semaglutide patent on March 20. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's popular weight-loss drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic. The end of this patent will allow Indian pharmaceutical companies to manufacture and sell affordable generics, making these life-changing medications accessible to millions of people in India and beyond.
Sales
Generics expected to flood the market
Investment bank Jefferies has predicted that the semaglutide market in India could hit $1 billion with proper pricing and uptake. Analysts expect around 50 branded semaglutide generics to hit the market within months, a trend seen before in India's competitive pharmaceutical industry. This move could turn what was once an expensive injection for rich patients into a common treatment option.
Drug evolution
How semaglutide works for weight loss
Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics a hormone controlling appetite and blood sugar, was initially developed for diabetes. However, it has now emerged as one of the most effective weight loss treatments globally. The drug works by boosting insulin release and delaying stomach emptying, making users feel full faster and for longer periods.
Industry readiness
Major price cuts anticipated
Several Indian drugmakers are already gearing up to launch branded generics of semaglutide. Major companies like Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon, Natco, Zydus, and Mankind Pharma are in the process. Currently, monthly treatment costs for Ozempic and Wegovy range between ₹8,800-₹16,000. However, Sapale predicts that generic competition could bring these prices down to around ₹3,000-₹5,000 per month.
Market expansion
Anti-obesity drug market growth
India's anti-obesity drug sector, which includes injectables and oral medicines, has grown rapidly from about $16 million in 2021 to nearly $100 million. The growth has been fueled by the launch of Rybelsus in 2022, the first oral version of semaglutide. The demand for these drugs is expected to increase further as they become more affordable and accessible.
Export potential
Export potential and global demand
India, the world's biggest supplier of generic medicines, produces around 60,000 brands across over 60 therapeutic categories and contributes about 20% of the global generic supply. Namit Joshi, Chairman of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, believes the export potential for Indian generic weight-loss drugs is huge. He estimates that the US market alone could reach $10 billion within a few years due to rising obesity rates.