Clean energy platform LNK Energy launched with ₹10,000cr investment

Three Indian entrepreneurs have launched a next-generation integrated clean energy platform called LNK Energy. The company was unveiled at the World Economic Forum 's Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos. It will start operations with a ₹10,000 crore investment over five years. The first project will be a 6GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Maharashtra 's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Project specifics LNK Energy's initial project details and co-founders LNK Energy's first project will cover 60 acres and make high-efficiency solar cells and modules using advanced technologies. The firm has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government for this initiative. The co-founders of LNK Energy are Paritosh Ladhani, Kushagra Nandan, and Varun Karad. They aim to support sustainable growth, responsible industrial development, and long-term energy security for India through their new venture.

Expansion strategy Future plans and focus areas LNK Energy plans to manufacture key components like junction boxes, battery platforms, as well as related energy storage components. This will help build a strong domestic clean-energy ecosystem. After setting up its manufacturing base, the company will venture into green fuels with a special focus on green hydrogen. The goal is to enable decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors through scalable, technology-led solutions.

