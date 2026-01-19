LOADING...
The company was unveiled at the WEF's Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos

Clean energy platform LNK Energy launched with ₹10,000cr investment

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 19, 2026
01:29 pm
What's the story

Three Indian entrepreneurs have launched a next-generation integrated clean energy platform called LNK Energy. The company was unveiled at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos. It will start operations with a ₹10,000 crore investment over five years. The first project will be a 6GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Project specifics

LNK Energy's initial project details and co-founders

LNK Energy's first project will cover 60 acres and make high-efficiency solar cells and modules using advanced technologies. The firm has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government for this initiative. The co-founders of LNK Energy are Paritosh Ladhani, Kushagra Nandan, and Varun Karad. They aim to support sustainable growth, responsible industrial development, and long-term energy security for India through their new venture.

Expansion strategy

Future plans and focus areas

LNK Energy plans to manufacture key components like junction boxes, battery platforms, as well as related energy storage components. This will help build a strong domestic clean-energy ecosystem. After setting up its manufacturing base, the company will venture into green fuels with a special focus on green hydrogen. The goal is to enable decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors through scalable, technology-led solutions.

Philosophy

Approach to clean energy manufacturing

Ladhani emphasized the importance of scale, quality, and execution discipline in clean energy manufacturing. He said, "LNK Energy brings that same institutional mindset to clean energy manufacturing, with a commitment to global standards." Nandan added that LNK Energy has been conceived as a long-term institution rather than a short-cycle opportunity. He said they plan to combine scale, technology depth and capital discipline for long-term value creation.

