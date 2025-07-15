Indian equity markets open strong

If you're curious about where your investments—or even just the economy—are headed, these early gains suggest cautious optimism. But there's still uncertainty, as everyone waits for global signals and company results before making big moves.

FIIs have turned net sellers this month

Market expert VK Vijayakumar points out that foreign investors have switched from buying to selling this month, which is putting pressure on large companies while the broader market holds steady.

Meanwhile, global ups and downs—like US tariff threats and shifting oil prices—are keeping things interesting (and a bit unpredictable) for Indian markets right now.