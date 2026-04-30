Indian ETFs record ₹1.8L/cr inflows in FY26 led by commodities Business Apr 30, 2026

Indian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) just had their best year ever, pulling in a massive ₹1.8 lakh crore in FY26, more than double the previous record.

Most of this surge came from commodity-based ETFs, especially gold and silver funds, which together made up more than half of the total inflows.