Indian ETFs record ₹1.8L/cr inflows in FY26 led by commodities
Business
Indian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) just had their best year ever, pulling in a massive ₹1.8 lakh crore in FY26, more than double the previous record.
Most of this surge came from commodity-based ETFs, especially gold and silver funds, which together made up more than half of the total inflows.
Gold and silver ETFs attracted ₹99,280cr
Gold and silver ETFs alone attracted ₹99,280 crore as people looked for safer bets during global market ups and downs.
Equity ETFs also saw strong interest, adding over ₹77,000 crore.
By March 2026, gold ETF assets had jumped to over ₹1.71 lakh crore, nearly triple last year's numbers, while silver ETFs (launched only in 2022) crossed ₹30,000 crore amid rising metal prices and tax perks.