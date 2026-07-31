Indian family offices adopt profit sharing and carried interest deals

Big names like Azim Premji and Harsh Mariwala were early adopters, but now even smaller family offices are offering managers a slice of the profits (usually around 10% to 15%) instead of just yearly bonuses.

Firms are also rolling out long-term incentives tied to investment performance, with pay packages for investment officers and principals ranging from $40,000 to $60,000, while experienced professionals expect $100,000 or more.

It's all about keeping talented people around for the long haul as family offices manage more than $30 billion across India.