Indian family offices back homegrown AI startups for global expansion

Family offices see AI as a smart way to tap into serious growth potential.

An industry expert put it simply: these investments help them tap into the high-growth potential of the AI sector.

Still, India's private investment in its AI economy (more than $15 billion between 2013 and 2025) is far behind the US and China, but that just means there's plenty of room for new investors, with government support from initiatives like IndiaAI Mission.

Momentum is definitely building.