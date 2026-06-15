Indian firms adopt Red Hat open source for AI cloud
Business
Indian companies are turning to Red Hat's open-source solutions to get more control over their AI and cloud systems.
This shift is all about keeping their data safe, avoiding being stuck with one vendor, and handling global uncertainties.
Hybrid and multicloud setups are becoming the new normal as businesses look for flexibility.
Sectors adopt hybrid cloud for AI
Banking, telecom, manufacturing, and government sectors are now taking AI beyond just trials.
Navtez Bal from Red Hat says there's a lot of traction in hybrid cloud setups, as organizations want tech they can customize and trust.