Indian firms announce ₹25,000 cr buybacks, highest in 3 years Business May 29, 2026

Indian companies are making big moves this year, announcing share buybacks worth ₹25,000 crore, the highest in three years.

With 22 firms joining in and a surge of announcements lately, the trend is fueled by new tax perks and strong cash reserves, especially in IT and FMCG where reinvestment options are limited.