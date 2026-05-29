Indian firms announce ₹25,000 cr buybacks, highest in 3 years
Indian companies are making big moves this year, announcing share buybacks worth ₹25,000 crore, the highest in three years.
With 22 firms joining in and a surge of announcements lately, the trend is fueled by new tax perks and strong cash reserves, especially in IT and FMCG where reinvestment options are limited.
Wipro leads with ₹15,000 cr buyback
Wipro tops the list with a massive ₹15,000 crore buyback set for June 5.
Bajaj Auto follows with ₹5,633 crore and Zydus Lifesciences plans to repurchase shares worth ₹1,200 crore.
Others like Rolex Rings and Kajaria Ceramics are also getting in on the action.
Tax reforms boost buyback benefits
Thanks to recent tax reforms, investors now get better deals when companies buy back shares.
Firms use these buybacks to reward shareholders and show confidence in their future, even as markets stay unpredictable.