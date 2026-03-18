Indian firms drop out of global top 500 list
Indian firms are losing ground in the global top 500 list, dropping from 15 to just 11 this year after a sharp market selloff.
Big names like Reliance, HDFC Bank, and TCS have all seen their rankings fall, thanks to shaky markets and foreign investors pulling out.
US dominates the list, with over half the spots
If you follow business or invest in stocks, these shifts show how quickly things can change, even for India's biggest companies.
The US now dominates the list with over half the spots (254), while India's presence is shrinking.
Reasons behind India's decline
It's a mix of tough factors: ongoing geopolitical tensions (think Iran-Israel-US issues), high stock prices that couldn't hold up, weaker company earnings, and nearly $7 billion pulled out by foreign investors.
Plus, India hasn't had big AI-related listings like other countries, so tech hype isn't helping here either.