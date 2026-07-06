Indian firms favor AI readiness and specialized skills over headcount

Organizations underhired due to approval delays

Nearly eight in 10 organizations hired below their planned targets, mostly because of slow approvals and process hiccups.

Those who succeeded had strong talent pipelines and made decisions quickly.

While only 8% of companies currently check for AI literacy, that is expected to change fast as demand for these skills could double by 2027.

Pay hikes remain modest for most roles, but critical positions are starting to see extra pay bumps.