Indian firms favor AI readiness and specialized skills over headcount
A new hiring trends report shows companies in India are shifting gears: they care more about AI readiness and specialized skills than simply adding headcount.
The most in-demand group? Professionals with three to eight years of experience.
The focus is now on smarter, faster hiring with clear processes, rather than just filling seats.
Organizations underhired due to approval delays
Nearly eight in 10 organizations hired below their planned targets, mostly because of slow approvals and process hiccups.
Those who succeeded had strong talent pipelines and made decisions quickly.
While only 8% of companies currently check for AI literacy, that is expected to change fast as demand for these skills could double by 2027.
Pay hikes remain modest for most roles, but critical positions are starting to see extra pay bumps.