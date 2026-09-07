Indian firms filed $7.7 billion overseas loan proposals in July

HUDCO topped the list, seeking $1.56 billion for on lending as well as refinancing of rupee loans.

Airlines like Air India and Interglobe Aviation, which operates Indigo, together sought $780 million, with a chunk going toward new equipment.

Other major names included Tata Capital ($500 million), Godrej Finance ($200 million), Piramal Finance ($120 million), and Nuclear Power Corporation of India ($100 million).