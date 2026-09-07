Indian firms filed $7.7 billion overseas loan proposals in July
Business
Indian companies filed proposals worth $7.7 billion in July for loans from overseas, a solid 27% jump from June.
This spike comes after the Reserve Bank of India made it easier to borrow abroad earlier this year, raising the annual cap and scrapping some cost limits.
HUDCO sought $1.56 billion, airlines $780 million
HUDCO topped the list, seeking $1.56 billion for on lending as well as refinancing of rupee loans.
Airlines like Air India and Interglobe Aviation, which operates Indigo, together sought $780 million, with a chunk going toward new equipment.
Other major names included Tata Capital ($500 million), Godrej Finance ($200 million), Piramal Finance ($120 million), and Nuclear Power Corporation of India ($100 million).