Indian firms foresee FDE demand growth by 2030 amid shortage
Business
By 2030, nearly nine out of 10 Indian companies will expect their need for forward-deployed engineer capabilities to grow.
The catch? Only 1% of the engineers surveyed currently work in explicit FDE roles, leaving a big gap between what companies want and what's available.
Indian firms face AI talent shortage
With 80% of firms saying AI expertise is important for these roles but only 7% finding the right talent, companies are rethinking how they hire.
Instead of just coding tests, they're looking for problem-solvers and planning to upskill their teams.
These jobs also come with a pay boost, with up to 30% more than regular engineering gigs, thanks to the rare mix of tech know-how and people skills needed.