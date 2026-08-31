Indian firms line up over $20 billion through share sales
Since April 1, 2026, about 170 Indian companies have lined up more than $20 billion through share sales, including QIPs (Qualified Institutional Placements).
Big names like Axis Bank and Adani Power are planning massive fundraisers (₹20,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore each), with Waaree Energies and IndusInd Bank also joining in for ₹10,000 crore apiece.
The goal? Fueling expansion, buying new businesses, and cutting down on debt.
Indian firms raise ₹55,000cr via QIPs
So far this fiscal year, 28 companies have already raised about ₹55,000 crore via QIPs, almost hitting last year's total. If things keep up, we might see a new fundraising record by the end of this fiscal year.
Ranvir Davda, Co-Head of Investment Banking, HSBC India, and Pranav Haldea, managing director of PRIME Database, say QIPs are popular because they let companies bring in big money fast and attract new investors.
All this action points to growing confidence in India's markets, especially with strong interest from sectors like consumer durables, autos, and industrials.