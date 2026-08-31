Indian firms line up over $20 billion through share sales

Since April 1, 2026, about 170 Indian companies have lined up more than $20 billion through share sales, including QIPs (Qualified Institutional Placements).

Big names like Axis Bank and Adani Power are planning massive fundraisers (₹20,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore each), with Waaree Energies and IndusInd Bank also joining in for ₹10,000 crore apiece.

The goal? Fueling expansion, buying new businesses, and cutting down on debt.