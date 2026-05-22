Indian firms outspend global peers 1.6 times on smart manufacturing
Indian companies are investing way more, about 1.6 times as much as their global counterparts in smart manufacturing tech in the high-spending category (51-99%), according to a new Rockwell Automation report.
More than half (52%) of survey respondents represented companies with over $1 billion in revenue, and the push is all about staying competitive and future-ready.
AI adoption widespread among Indian manufacturers
Nearly nine out of 10 Indian manufacturers have already brought AI and machine learning into their operations, with almost one-half of their processes powered by these tools.
The numbers are expected to keep climbing, hitting 61% by 2030.
Tech isn't just making factories smarter. It's also helping tackle labor shortages and create more engaging jobs.
In fact, 81% of survey respondents say knowing AI is now a must-have skill for anyone looking to get hired.