Indian firms outspend global peers 1.6 times on smart manufacturing

AI adoption widespread among Indian manufacturers

Nearly nine out of 10 Indian manufacturers have already brought AI and machine learning into their operations, with almost one-half of their processes powered by these tools.

The numbers are expected to keep climbing, hitting 61% by 2030.

Tech isn't just making factories smarter. It's also helping tackle labor shortages and create more engaging jobs.

In fact, 81% of survey respondents say knowing AI is now a must-have skill for anyone looking to get hired.