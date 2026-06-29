Indian firms prioritize measurable AI results as Meta, Amazon tighten

India's AI investment to rise 45%

India's overall AI investment is still set to jump by 45% in the next two years, with businesses aiming for smarter, impact-driven projects.

But for startups especially, it's a mixed bag: only about 9% say they've seen clear boosts in sales or conversions from their AI spend.

Now, companies are getting practical, linking every rupee spent on AI directly to productivity or customer experience so that these tools actually deliver value.