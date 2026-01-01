Indian firms ramp up hiring of agentic and forward-deployed engineers
Business
Indian companies are doubling down on hiring for hands-on AI roles, according to a new CIEL HR study.
Out of 200-plus firms surveyed across nine sectors, 90% are hiring agentic AI engineers (who build autonomous systems) and forward-deployed engineers (who work as customer-facing software developers) to boost real business results.
Agentic AI up 260% forward-deployed 130%
Demand for agentic AI engineers has shot up by 260%, while forward-deployed roles jumped 130% in just a year.
To keep up, companies like RPG Group and EY India are investing in employee upskilling programs, and EY India is recruiting from newer colleges.