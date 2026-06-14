Indian firms shift from AI readiness to affordable full-scale deployment
Indian companies are shifting their attention from just being AI-ready to actually making sure AI is useful and affordable.
Manish Prasad from SAP shared that nearly 67% of Indian businesses have gone from experimenting to rolling out full-scale AI projects in the past two years.
But it's not all smooth sailing: rising computing costs, cybersecurity worries, and geopolitical issues are making things tricky.
SAP report finds upskilling confidence low
SAP's latest report shows that nearly 80% of organizations aren't confident about upskilling their teams for AI.
Only a handful feel prepared for proper AI governance, and many struggle with poor data quality, even though most know it's crucial for smart decisions.
Prasad also pointed out that while India's data residency in the country boost security, some industries like defense need extra safeguards when using AI.