Indian firms shift from AI readiness to affordable full-scale deployment Business Jun 14, 2026

Indian companies are shifting their attention from just being AI-ready to actually making sure AI is useful and affordable.

Manish Prasad from SAP shared that nearly 67% of Indian businesses have gone from experimenting to rolling out full-scale AI projects in the past two years.

But it's not all smooth sailing: rising computing costs, cybersecurity worries, and geopolitical issues are making things tricky.