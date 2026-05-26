Indian firms switch to SLMs for cost, speed and privacy Business May 26, 2026

Indian firms are moving away from big language models (LLMs) and choosing small language models (SLMs) to cut costs and get faster, more focused results.

SLMs are built for specific jobs like customer support or voice assistants.

Ganesh Gopalan, CEO of Gnani.ai, says these smaller models mean lower costs, quicker responses, and better privacy, especially handy for companies working in multiple languages.