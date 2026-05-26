Indian firms switch to SLMs for cost, speed and privacy
Indian firms are moving away from big language models (LLMs) and choosing small language models (SLMs) to cut costs and get faster, more focused results.
SLMs are built for specific jobs like customer support or voice assistants.
Ganesh Gopalan, CEO of Gnani.ai, says these smaller models mean lower costs, quicker responses, and better privacy, especially handy for companies working in multiple languages.
SLMs power $1B recoveries, enterprise automation
SLMs aren't just saving money: they're helping companies solve real problems.
Gnani.ai's SLMs helped a major bank recover over $1 billion in overdue EMIs.
Healthcare Global Enterprise uses them for secure operations, while Vaidam Health relies on them for automation and managing information.
According to Gartner, by 2027 SLMs will be used three times more than LLMs.