Indian firms to pump $20.5B in these US sectors

Indian companies are gearing up to invest over $20.5 billion in the United States across tech, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals sectors. The announcement was made by US Ambassador to India , Sergio Gor today. He said these investments are part of a wider surge in foreign direct investment into the US economy and will help create "real American jobs" while strengthening supply chains.

Investment $1.1B investment announced today Gor highlighted that the planned investments also include $1.1 billion announced by 12 Indian companies today itself. The announcement was made at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Washington's flagship event to promote foreign investment and position America as a global capital destination.

Strategic shift Shift in Indian companies' global expansion strategy The scale and speed of these announcements indicate a major shift in the global expansion strategy of Indian companies. Instead of just exporting to developed markets, they are now establishing their presence within those markets. This is to gain closer access to customers, regulatory ecosystems, and critical supply chains. The move also fits into US President Donald Trump's economic agenda that emphasizes domestic manufacturing and job creation.

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Trade expansion India-US trade target at $500B by 2030 The development comes as India and the US work toward scaling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. The two countries have also expanded their cooperation into emerging areas like artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing. India's participation in initiatives such as Pax Silica and ongoing policy engagement between both governments show how investment flows are increasingly linked to strategic technology and supply chain partnerships.

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