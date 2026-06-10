Indian firms use GPUs as collateral after Neysa $600 million raise

Sharad Sanghi outlines GPU loan economics

Neysa's CEO Sharad Sanghi says GPUs are in high demand and short supply, making them valuable for lenders. Plus, steady long-term contracts with customers mean reliable income.

In India, these GPU-backed loans usually cover 40% to 70% of the GPU value, with interest rates up to 14% on GPU-backed debt.

Big investors like Blackstone are helping make this trend mainstream as India's need for AI tech grows fast.