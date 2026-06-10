Indian firms use GPUs as collateral after Neysa $600 million raise
Business
Indian companies like Neysa and Yotta are now putting up their powerful GPUs as collateral to secure major loans, a move that's catching on from the US.
Just this February, Neysa raised $600 million using GPU-backed debt in a $1.2 billion funding round led by Blackstone.
Sharad Sanghi outlines GPU loan economics
Neysa's CEO Sharad Sanghi says GPUs are in high demand and short supply, making them valuable for lenders. Plus, steady long-term contracts with customers mean reliable income.
In India, these GPU-backed loans usually cover 40% to 70% of the GPU value, with interest rates up to 14% on GPU-backed debt.
Big investors like Blackstone are helping make this trend mainstream as India's need for AI tech grows fast.