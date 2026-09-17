Diwali orders from GCC countries push India's food exports higher

The demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) products is also on the rise, especially in Europe.

A German importer reported a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in RTE food imports, while a buyer from Kuwait reported an even higher growth of 28%.

TPCI chairman Mohit Singla said, "While the GCC serves as our immediate growth driver, Europe presents immense potential for the next phase of India's food export expansion."