Indian GCCs drive global AI shift, reshaping work and leadership
Business
Indian Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are quietly driving the global shift to artificial intelligence, not just adding new tech, but actually changing how work gets done.
They're making sure companies have the right mix of strong leadership, solid tech, and people who get both business and AI.
GCCs integrate AI into daily operations
GCCs aren't just testing out AI anymore. They're making it part of everyday business.
Lloyds Technology Centre, for example, is rolling out AI across banking services and training 85% of its team to be more AI-savvy.
Other big names like Citizens Financial Group and Amgen are using AI to boost customer service and improve key decisions.
It's a sign that Indian GCCs are helping global companies make smarter moves with AI.