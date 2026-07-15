Indian GCCs reskill for AI and digital roles: Quess Corp

Even with these efforts, there's still a gap of between 36% and 40% between open jobs and available talent in AI and data analytics.

Smaller GCCs are growing their teams faster, but bigger centers account for most of the hiring.

Bengaluru leads as the top tech hub, Hyderabad is catching up fast (thanks to cloud and fintech), and tier-two cities are seeing more action too.

Manufacturing and BFSI sectors are key drivers of hiring activity as GCCs keep pushing to bridge the skills gap.