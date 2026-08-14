Indian giants turn to nuclear to meet tech power demand
India's power needs are shooting up, mainly because of booming tech like AI, electric vehicles, and data centers.
To keep the lights on reliably, even when renewables can be unpredictable, big names like Vedanta, Adani, Tata Power, and Reliance are turning to nuclear energy.
Despite solar and wind totaling 219.59 GW (162.15 GW solar and 57.44 GW wind) as of June 2026, nuclear is still just at 8.78 GW.
SHANTI Act allows private nuclear projects
Nuclear power is getting attention as a steady, low-carbon backup to help India meet its growing energy demands.
Thanks to the SHANTI Act of 2025 letting private companies join in, Adani plans to develop up to 10 GW of nuclear capacity by 2035 and Vedanta is reportedly in talks with Holtec International over a potential 15 GW SMR pipeline in the country, with Vedanta and NTPC among the Indian companies it is seeking to work with.
Nuclear energy mission seeks 5 SMRs
India's ₹20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission wants at least five indigenous SMRs running by 2033.
As these projects roll out, nuclear will play a bigger role in making sure India's energy transition stays strong and sustainable, for years ahead.