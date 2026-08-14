Indian giants turn to nuclear to meet tech power demand

India's power needs are shooting up, mainly because of booming tech like AI, electric vehicles, and data centers.

To keep the lights on reliably, even when renewables can be unpredictable, big names like Vedanta, Adani, Tata Power, and Reliance are turning to nuclear energy.

Despite solar and wind totaling 219.59 GW (162.15 GW solar and 57.44 GW wind) as of June 2026, nuclear is still just at 8.78 GW.